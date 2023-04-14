Capital Planning LLC Invests $219,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.77 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.55. The company has a market capitalization of $471.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.91.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

