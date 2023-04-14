BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after SVB Securities raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.18, but opened at $15.58. BridgeBio Pharma shares last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 112,369 shares.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $672,050.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $672,050.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $1,855,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,132,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,511,882.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,502,170. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 625.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 113,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 97,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.71.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

