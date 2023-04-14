Big Lots Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 8,714 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 171% compared to the typical volume of 3,218 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.
Big Lots Stock Performance
Big Lots stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $319.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.94.
Big Lots Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.46%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth $1,732,000.
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Big Lots (BIG)
