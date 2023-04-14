BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $230.10 to $263.30. The stock had previously closed at $254.88, but opened at $263.10. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BeiGene shares last traded at $266.88, with a volume of 34,426 shares traded.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.16.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total transaction of $15,287,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

BeiGene Stock Up 4.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,767,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in BeiGene by 1,279.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by ($0.11). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 141.86%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.