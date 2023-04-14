BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $230.10 to $263.30. The stock had previously closed at $254.88, but opened at $263.10. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BeiGene shares last traded at $266.88, with a volume of 34,426 shares traded.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.16.
In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total transaction of $15,287,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by ($0.11). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 141.86%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.65 earnings per share for the current year.
BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.
