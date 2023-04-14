B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.40. B2Gold shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 2,191,673 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in B2Gold by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,872,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,802 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in B2Gold by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,269,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,516,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,566 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 28,752,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in B2Gold by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,220,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,208 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.91.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $592.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

