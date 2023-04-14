B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.40. B2Gold shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 2,192,774 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.21.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in B2Gold by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 224,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Trading Up 2.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $592.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.80%. On average, analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.