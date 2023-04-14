Autoliv (ALV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.29. Autoliv had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. On average, analysts expect Autoliv to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $89.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $96.49.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

In other news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $38,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,993.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autoliv news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $36,847.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $38,165.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,993.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,865 shares of company stock worth $269,670. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Autoliv by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Autoliv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Autoliv by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. Nordea Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Autoliv from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.