Arbor Realty Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 14,022 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 167% compared to the average volume of 5,257 put options.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

ABR opened at $10.42 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 46.60 and a quick ratio of 46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,683.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,683.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABR. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $116,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 56.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 66,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,839,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

