Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.21

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and traded as high as $9.31. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 136,624 shares traded.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.