Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.21

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and traded as high as $9.31. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 136,624 shares traded.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIW. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 87,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 24.2% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 71,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,545,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,497,000 after buying an additional 743,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.