TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.56

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.42. TSS shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 2,100 shares traded.
TSS Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45,500.00 and a beta of 0.76.
About TSS
TSS, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment consists of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations.
Further Reading
