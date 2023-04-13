Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.28

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and traded as high as $16.64. Toshiba shares last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 44,733 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Toshiba ( OTCMKTS:TOSYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Toshiba Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

