Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.28

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and traded as high as $16.64. Toshiba shares last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 44,733 shares.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Toshiba Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Toshiba Company Profile
TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.
