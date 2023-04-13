Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.22

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.22 and traded as low as $32.52. Toshiba shares last traded at $32.52, with a volume of 200 shares.
Toshiba Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22.
Toshiba Company Profile
TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.
