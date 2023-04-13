The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.56

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and traded as high as $17.17. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 30,482 shares changing hands.

The Mexico Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50.

The Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Mexico Fund

About The Mexico Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,803,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,590,000 after acquiring an additional 402,194 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,497,000 after buying an additional 218,594 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in The Mexico Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in The Mexico Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in The Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

