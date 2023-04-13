The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.56

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and traded as high as $17.17. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 30,482 shares changing hands.
The Mexico Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50.
The Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Mexico Fund
About The Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Mexico Fund (MXF)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.