The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $581.28

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 581.28 ($7.20) and traded as high as GBX 583 ($7.22). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 578 ($7.16), with a volume of 487,955 shares changing hands.

The Merchants Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 581.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 560.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £824.76 million, a PE ratio of 932.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Merchants Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The Merchants Trust’s payout ratio is 4,516.13%.

About The Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

