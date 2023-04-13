The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Clorox by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.91.

Clorox Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $157.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

