State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $2.30 Million in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 669.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 781.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

CUBE opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.94%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

