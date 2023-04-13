State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 896.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,710,000 after acquiring an additional 434,050 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,861,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2,025.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after acquiring an additional 113,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $21,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CASY shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $223.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.38. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $249.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

