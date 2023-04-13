State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $137.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.46 and a 12 month high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.78.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

