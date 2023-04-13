SolGold (LON:SOLG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.65

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.65 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 22.49 ($0.28). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 21.35 ($0.26), with a volume of 7,568,719 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.80) target price on shares of SolGold in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

SolGold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £660 million, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.99.

About SolGold

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

Featured Stories

