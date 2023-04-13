Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 214 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The firm has a market cap of $469.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

