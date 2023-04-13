Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stake Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the third quarter valued at $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWAV. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.44.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $248.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.98. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total value of $528,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,196.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $5,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,741 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,949.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total value of $528,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,196.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,678 shares of company stock worth $11,192,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.