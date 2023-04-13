Santori & Peters Inc. Sells 319 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Santori & Peters Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.3% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.78.
Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $128.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.94. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.
