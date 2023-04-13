Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.30

Shares of Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and traded as high as $20.98. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 632 shares trading hands.

Q.E.P. Stock Up 10.4 %

The company has a market cap of $77.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Q.E.P. had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $102.79 million for the quarter.

About Q.E.P.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc engages in the provision of flooring and industrial solutions. The firm manufactures, markets, and distributes hard surface flooring and carpet tile, flooring installation tools, adhesives and flooring related products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Australia or New Zealand.

