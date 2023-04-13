Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.86

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.86 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 11.12 ($0.14). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 10.95 ($0.14), with a volume of 22,548 shares changing hands.
Plant Health Care Trading Up 0.9 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of £34.00 million, a PE ratio of -547.50 and a beta of 1.12.
Insider Activity at Plant Health Care
In other news, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards sold 542,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12), for a total value of £54,200 ($67,120.74). 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Plant Health Care Company Profile
Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the yield and quality of crops, such as corn, soybeans, citrus, sugar cane, and rice, as well as fruits and vegetables.
