PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.17

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and traded as high as $6.30. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 36,542 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
