PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.17

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and traded as high as $6.30. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 36,542 shares traded.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCK. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 138,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 111,604 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 52.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,746 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 86,229 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

