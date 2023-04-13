Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Raised by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 76,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 29,308 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 26,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 53,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.0 %

PFE stock opened at $41.37 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

