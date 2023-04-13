PDS Planning Inc Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.91.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $469.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

