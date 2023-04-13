Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.97

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.97 and traded as low as $16.28. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 5,675 shares traded.

Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients and cash management sweep accounts, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.