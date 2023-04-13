Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,374 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.74.

Shares of TTWO opened at $119.68 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $140.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

