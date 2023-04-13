Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 356 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in XPO by 66.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in XPO by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Performance

XPO opened at $32.56 on Thursday. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Transactions at XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on XPO from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

