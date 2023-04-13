Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.03

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.03 and traded as low as $11.90. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 25,347 shares.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.