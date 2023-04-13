Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.03

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.03 and traded as low as $11.90. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 25,347 shares.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSD. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,796 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.