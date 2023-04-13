Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.17

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.17 and traded as low as $5.08. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 377,252 shares traded.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,682,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,734,000 after purchasing an additional 987,121 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,380,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after buying an additional 84,825 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 168,578 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 247,480 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,291,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

