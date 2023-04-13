Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.17

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.17 and traded as low as $5.08. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 377,252 shares traded.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
