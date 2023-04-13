Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.73

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.59. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 951,977 shares trading hands.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $640.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of personalized immune therapies for cancer. It offers DCVax technology platform, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancer. The company was founded by Alton L.

