NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.03

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.03 and traded as low as $36.09. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 6,717 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NACCO Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $275.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 117.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in NACCO Industries in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 1,355.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

