Monument Capital Management Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 260.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Exxon Mobil Price Performance
Shares of XOM opened at $115.23 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
