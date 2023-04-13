KeyCorp Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.77 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.74.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $138.01 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $141.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after buying an additional 2,639,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PPG Industries by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,243,597,000 after buying an additional 931,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

