JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.78.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $128.50 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.94. The company has a market capitalization of $376.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

