Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.54

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.54 and traded as low as $27.62. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 2,645,151 shares trading hands.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54.

Get Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the third quarter valued at about $615,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 18.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 85,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the third quarter worth about $9,199,000.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.