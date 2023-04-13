Integrity Financial Corp WA Takes $236,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.91.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $469.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

