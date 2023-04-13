IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $174.12

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.12 ($2.16) and traded as high as GBX 193.95 ($2.40). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 186.50 ($2.31), with a volume of 76,413 shares trading hands.

IG Design Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 174.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 134.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £180.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3,108.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About IG Design Group

(Get Rating)

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides celebrations products, including greetings cards, gift wraps, Christmas crackers, gift bags, and partyware products, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, calendars and diaries, as well as food and non-food gifts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.