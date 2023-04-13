Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.85

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and traded as high as $12.97. Iberdrola shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 41,446 shares trading hands.

Iberdrola Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

