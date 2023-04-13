Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.00

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and traded as high as $17.48. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 8,446 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSQVY shares. Handelsbanken cut Husqvarna AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. DNB Markets cut Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Trading Up 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HSQVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $966.16 million during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna Forest and Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction.

