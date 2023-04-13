Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.60

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.65 ($0.06). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 4.65 ($0.06), with a volume of 3,063,211 shares trading hands.

Gulf Marine Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £47.38 million, a PE ratio of 116.13 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.02.

Get Gulf Marine Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charbel El Khoury sold 51,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total transaction of £2,573.20 ($3,186.63). Insiders own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.