Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.15

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.15 and traded as high as C$1.27. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 356,990 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.40 to C$2.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.38. The company has a market cap of C$434.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.69.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy ( TSE:GTE Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of C$220.81 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.3829114 EPS for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

