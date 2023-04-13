Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.89

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.89 and traded as low as $14.00. Gogo shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 218,422 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.16 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 76.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 432.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Gogo by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

