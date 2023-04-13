GFS Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GFS Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day moving average is $108.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $469.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

