Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $375.62

Shares of Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $375.62 and traded as high as $395.40. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $394.10, with a volume of 597 shares trading hands.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.70.

About Genmab A/S



Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

