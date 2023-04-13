Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.34

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.34 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 27.60 ($0.34). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 27.40 ($0.34), with a volume of 114,630 shares trading hands.

Gaming Realms Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £80.01 million, a PE ratio of 2,740.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.81.

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

