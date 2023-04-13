FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Has $743,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.78.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.0 %

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $128.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.41 and a 200-day moving average of $130.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

