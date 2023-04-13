First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.14

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.14 and traded as low as $7.08. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 4,008 shares changing hands.

First Northern Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $106.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer.

